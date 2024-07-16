Emergency calls made after flames spotted coming from Wodonga shed

A Wodonga shed has been damaged by fire.
Firefighters were called to the detached shed, measuring six metres by four metres, at a Grant Court home on Monday night.
Emergency crews were alerted following 000 calls about 8.10pm after smoke and flames were seen coming from the yard of the property.
A Fire and Rescue Victoria spokesman said the July 15 blaze was contained.
"Crews wore breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze and the fire was deemed under control at 8.26pm," the spokesman said.
"Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria also attended.
"The scene was handed to the owner about 10.30pm."
The Burton Street home was gutted by flames on Tuesday morning.
The cause of that July 16 blaze will be examined.
