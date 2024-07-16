Council rejects greenfield site: mayors divided on Border hospital upgrade

Albury Council will not campaign for a greenfield site for the Border hospital despite Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren claiming the opposite.
A seven-point motion was put forward as urgent late business by Cr Mildren at the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday night, July 15.
It acknowledged Cr Mildren, Cr King, Indigo mayor Sophie Price and Federation mayor Pat Bourke, who, along with Indi MP Helen Haines, met with Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride in Canberra on Friday, July 5.
"I really need to correct that narrative," Cr King told the media on Tuesday, July 16.
"There was absolutely no discussion. The words greenfield site did not come from anybody's lips in that meeting with the Assistant Minister.
"I think we need to be very clear; that certainly was not on the table, was not discussed."
The motion put forward by Wodonga Council aims to include the selection of a suitable greenfield site for the construction of a new hospital.
Cr King said her council was set on a single-site hospital at the Albury campus, as announced by the NSW and Victorian governments.
"We are looking for a single-site hospital. The government has announced it on the Albury campus," she said.
"We are now saying we need to make it work. We need to make sure the funding is there, deliver on what (they) said (they) were going to deliver, and give us and our community the details of what we'll get for this initial investment."
Cr Mildren said he would write to both the NSW and Victorian governments to put the current project on hold and ask the states to join an "in good faith" discussion to review the proposal with the federal government and councils in the Albury-Wodonga region.
Those discussions would consider quarantining existing funding and ensuring additional money is allocated to meet the region's services and needs.
However, Cr King said she didn't support stalling the redevelopment.
"I want to correct any suggestion that we are all uniting behind pausing what's been announced," she said.
"Saying to the government, 'keep your $558 million, pause it, put it on hold until you come back with another option'. That is certainly not a discussion that any of our councillors have had, nor would we encourage that for our community because they're all crying out.
"They don't want to pause it. They want us to get moving."
Cr King said Wodonga, Albury, Indigo and Federation councils agree the federal government should mediate between the states to ensure the full $558 million investment is delivered.
The councils would also like to see federal money put into the redevelopment.
However, the federal government said the sole responsibility for the hospital lies with the states.
"Decisions about the delivery of public hospital services to the Albury Wodonga community are the responsibility of the NSW and Victorian governments," an Australian government spokesperson told The Border Mail.
Cr King said Albury Council would continue to call on state and federal governments to ensure the hospital meets the current and future needs of Border residents by:
