YOUR SAY: Early learning centre seeks to reassure families about change

Recently The Border Mail reported about a new early learning centre opening at the current site of the Goodstart kindergarten in Brockley Street, Wodonga.
As the approved provider of the new McAuley Early Learning Centre, we want to assure current and future community members of the continued service of a high-quality early learning program for families in the Wodonga area.
Our first priority is to support families, staff and children, and we are working closely with Goodstart to ensure that this transition process is as seamless as possible. Current families will be assured of a position in this new entity, and we are hopeful that many of the existing staff will transition as well.
As with any change, there are always feelings of uncertainty, and we want to reassure families that we care deeply about providing the best service possible for the children in our care.
We will be holding an information session later in the year where community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the new service provider.
We believe in transparency and open communication, and we hope this forum will serve as a platform to support this process.
We encourage any current families and those interested in McAuley Early Learning Centre to visit our website or contact us via our dedicated email address scececenquiry@ceosand.catholic.edu.au for more information.
Australia is on the road to total self-destruction. High immigration raising rent and house prices, causing homelessness and financial insecurity.
Businesses closing or relocating overseas due to high energy costs. State governments banning the exploration of new baseload power projects ... when will all this madness end?
During a recent leg of the Tour de France bicycle race, it was so amusing to see a whole field of wind turbines sitting completely idle due to no wind whatsoever.
Giant solar farms only work half the time due to night time and have to be replaced after around 25 years and who is going to have to pay for them? You will through your electricity bills.
It's about time this government got serious about the use of federally owned nuclear power as it will be inevitable after everyone sees that this renewables push is really a hoax and totally overvalued.
