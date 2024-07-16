The Border Mail
Man found dead after shooting woman at Walbundrie property

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 16 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:46pm
A man's body has been found after he shot a woman at Walbundrie and fled the scene. File photo
A man has been found dead after a woman was shot in her hand at Walbundrie on Tuesday morning.

