Man found dead after shooting woman at Walbundrie property

A man has been found dead after a woman was shot in her hand at Walbundrie on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to Reynella Road at Walbundrie about 8.35am on July 16.
A shooting was reported, with a 51-year-old woman shot in her right hand at the front gate of a property.
Police believe a 68-year-old man shot the woman before fleeing the area.
A secondary crime scene was also established on Walla Walla Road at Gerogery a short time later.
A man's body - believed to be that of the 68-year-old involved in the shooting - was found at Culcairn at 11.45am.
The body was found near Kings Bridge Road.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
The shot woman was assessed by paramedics at the Walbundrie property.
She remains in Albury hospital in a stable condition.
Nobody else is being sought over the incident.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
