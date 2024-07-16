Leading the way: soft plastics recycling program to reach 12,000 more homes

An extra 12,000 households across Albury, Wodonga, Indigo and Alpine council areas will now be able to recycle soft plastics.
Halve Waste's Soft Plastic Program has been operating as a trial in Albury Wodonga since late 2022, with 2000 households participating, resulting in around 3 tonnes of soft plastics diverted from landfill.
From Tuesday, July 16, households in the Albury, Wodonga and Alpine council areas can register to participate on the Halve Waste website or in person with their local council.
The collection bags will be available from council customer service points from August 1. These can be filled with "scrunchable" soft plastics, secured when full and added to kerbside recycling bins.
All Indigo Shire residents will be mailed a pack containing their collection bags and can also register to participate in the pilot surveys and provide feedback on the program.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she was confident the program would be widely adopted.
"We are beyond thrilled that we're leading the way and our community, through their great efforts already in being early adopters of halving their waste and recycling ... that we can now expand it to a much greater reach," she said.
"We know what a challenge soft plastics have been to recycle. To think that we're part of a partnership that might provide a solution for the nation is pretty powerful."
The program is a partnership between Cleanaway and the Australian Food and Grocery Council.
Helen Millicer, a consultant for the Australian Food and Grocery Council, said she hopes the pilot will forge a path for other Australian councils to adopt the program.
"This program is important because it truly is a collaboration between many parties, and we are working together to establish a scheme that will be longer lasting," she said.
"We're going through the trials and the pilots, and then we will learn a great deal that hopefully lets us expand as efficiently as possible."
Ms Millicer said she hopes the ability to recycle soft plastics will bring Australia in line with other countries.
"Our recycling rates in Australia are unfortunately quite low compared to some leading jurisdictions," she said.
"Hopefully, through programs like establishing this stewardship scheme, we will be able to lift it significantly."
Darren Thorp, managing director of APR Plastics, which processes the recycled material, said the program allowed residents "to participate in getting a circular economy for soft plastics".
"Our 10-tonne-a-day pyrolysis plant will be operational next year ... and then we aim to scale that up to 100-tonnes-a-day.
"Getting to (that scale), these are all learnings we had from the original pilot we did here last year."
There are plans to expand the pilot program further over the next 12 months, reaching 40,000 households.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.