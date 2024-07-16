Crown inspecting a 'plethora' of material over alleged footy club fraud

Prosecutors are continuing to comb through a large amount of evidence in readiness for a hearing over an alleged $184,000 fraud committed on a Hume Football League club.
The matters involving Bradley James Tyrell were once again adjourned following a mention in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, July 16.
Tyrell was not required in court to hear an update of the case - which has had several mentions over recent months - before Albury court registrar Caitlin Howard.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told the court that prosecutors were continuing to work their way through the brief of evidence.
"We haven't shortened it as yet," Mr Cronin said, referring to a three-day hearing scheduled to get under way on September 18.
"The Crown is still working through a plethora of material."
Tyrell is facing at least 45 charges of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
The accusations were levelled at him over the time he spent as treasurer of the Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants.
Initially, a hearing was set down for October 2023, but this had to be vacated in order for the prosecution to continue with forensic accounting related to the alleged fraud.
In February, magistrate Sally McLaughlin set down a hearing for August 16, 17 and 18, but again that had to be changed.
The case had been in the hands of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
However, a DPP solicitor then advised the court that it was no longer electing to proceed with the case on indictment, meaning it would be dealt with summarily in the Local Court.
Mr Cronin was granted a request that Tyrell be excused from attending the next mention of his case on August 13.
