The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crown inspecting a 'plethora' of material over alleged footy club fraud

By Albury Court
July 16 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley James Tyrell
Bradley James Tyrell

Prosecutors are continuing to comb through a large amount of evidence in readiness for a hearing over an alleged $184,000 fraud committed on a Hume Football League club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.