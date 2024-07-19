Discover home and land dream dream package

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR open
A rare opportunity awaits with this exceptional agricultural property, ideally located just seven kilometres from Corowa and a convenient 61 kilometres west of Albury-Wodonga.
Selling agent David Gittoes this remarkable holding offers a harmonious blend of productivity, location and lifestyle.
"Whether your passion lies in grain production, canola cultivation, fodder generation or livestock husbandry, this versatile land is ready to be transformed," he said.
The centerpiece of this property is the recently renovated four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom homestead.
It presents in immaculate, almost as-new, condition which provides a comfortable and stylish home base.
This modern residence boasts a spacious open-plan living area, a gourmet kitchen and luxurious features such as ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and slow combustion heating.
Benefitting from a reliable annual rainfall of 21 to 22 inches, the property's level, fully arable and fertile red loam soils provide an ideal foundation for diverse agricultural pursuits.
Other features include secure fencing, four kotzur silos, substantial shedding including machinery shed, stable, new hayshed and two-stand woolshed with adjoining sheepyards and ancillary shedding.
There is efficient water infrastructure with four equipped stock and domestic bores and surface dams complement the property's potential, making it well-suited for both cropping and livestock enterprises.
Currently leased until December 2024, this property offers incoming owners the chance to shape their agricultural vision.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.