'Once they do come in, they stay': connections crucial for this community

Community, connection and socialisation are the linchpins for a Wodonga meeting place now enhanced by major renovations.
The not-for-profit Trudewind Road Neighbourhood House in Quirk Court was officially reopened on Tuesday, July 16, after months of planning and construction.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said what had been achieved was "remarkable".
"It's going to be something that we'll hold and cherish for some years to come," Cr Mildren said.
In 1980, Trudewind operated out of two stand-alone buildings - one provided a maternal health service and the other a community space for families.
The redeveloped building features new offices, a computer and media room, new toilets and a fully functional kitchen, plus a garden outside.
Co-ordinator Leisha Deery said it was exciting to open the doors to the wider community.
"It's refreshing to see the transformation," she said.
"Many of our members are over 50, so it's nice to provide this space for them."
Neighbourhood houses, she said, were a "bit of a hidden gem".
"People see it and walk past but they don't often venture through the door," she said.
"But once they do come in, they stay. It's all about engaging with people with common interests and giving them new pathways to learn skills and a new perspective.
"But it's also about improving people's health and wellbeing."
Chair Leanne Cator said the revamp had been a big job but well worth the effort.
"We've never had facilities like we've had now, it's fantastic," she said.
Ms Cator said activities such as arts and crafts were among favourites at the centre, as well as learning how to use a computer.
