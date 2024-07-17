Border hairdressers invited to pick up their tools and 'change people's lives'

Hairdressers on the Border are being asked to pick up their scissors for a good cause.
Hair Aid Community Cuts will be starting in Albury on Monday, July 22, working with community organisations to offer free haircuts for people in need.
NSW Hair Aid Community Cuts coordinator Peta Tillett is calling on everyone from apprentices to hairdressers with years of experience, to volunteer their time.
"A fresh haircut can provide dignity and respect for those in need," she said.
"It empowers them to take positive steps moving forward, it's also connection to the community.
"It could be the difference between someone who might have a job interview coming up and a fresh haircut might just give them that confidence to go for that job and improve their life."
The Corowa resident has been hairdressing for 15 years and has stopped due to an injury, but still continues to give her time with the not-for-profit.
She said she was looking forward to bringing the initiative closer to home after having previously received multiple inquiries from hairdressers in Albury interested in the cause.
Hair Aid has 87 locations around Australia to provide free haircuts for people in need, including anyone who may be experiencing homelessness, family violence or unemployment.
Ms Tillett has gone on four overseas trips as part of the organisation's international program, including work in prisons and slums, and describes it as a "full circle experience".
"In 2020, when I was in Cambodia, I trained a woman, and now she has a salon in the city of Siam Reap," she said.
"And she gets paid by not-for-profits and charities to take women, train them and she trains them for 12 months and then places them either in employment, or she helps them set up their micro business in their own village."
Hair Aid provides opportunities for people in vulnerable communities to earn more money in safer environments.
"Internationally we work a lot with drug trafficking and sex trafficked women," Ms Tillett said.
"We work with rescues, so we literally just change people's lives.
"People who have had nothing, we empower them to be able to start their own business and feed and clothe their families."
Hairdressers in Albury-Wodonga that are available for two to three hours every six weeks or four times a year are invited to apply online at hairaid.org.au.
Ms Tillett said Hair Aid was also looking to partner with other Border organisations that could benefit from its services, including community groups, charities, Indigenous support groups, and youth mental health organisations.
