Beautiful bungalow with elegant updates

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Fresh to the market this week, discover this beautifully updated home situated on the tightly-held Stanley Street.
Selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said this classic red-brick Californian Bungalow blends timeless elegance with modern updates and offers a truly exceptional living experience.
"The home has been renovated and rejuvenated keeping true to the heritage style of the home," he said.
Step inside and be greeted by high ceilings, natural ash timber floors and contemporary finishes that create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
"The high ceilings and the natural ash timber floors are standout features," Lachlan said.
The home boasts three generously-sized bedrooms, providing peaceful retreats with lots of space. The recently revamped main bathroom features timber vanities and a deep feature bath for a touch of luxury.
The master suite, located at the front of the home, offers a renovated ensuite with modern finishes including in-floor heating and heated towel racks.
The renovated kitchen is a standout. Maximising space, the home chef will enjoy the quality Belling Richmond deluxe appliances, extra large Caesarstone benchtop, soft close drawers and sleek finishes.
Featuring subway tiling and a service window through to the dining room, family and guests will feel part of the cooking process. The same aesthetic extends to the well-equipped laundry, with a separate toilet providing practicality.
A centrally-located lounge embraces the timeless qualities of sash windows, high feature ceilings and feature light fittings - a terrific place to gather and relax.
Outside presents boundless opportunities with plenty of room for children and pets to play, or even space to create a veggie garden.
Easy access from the street leads to a large, powered shed which provides storage opportunities for vehicles and toys.
Nestled on a manageable 614sqm block in one of Albury's most desirable locales, enjoy a leafy outlook onto Stanley Street with a mature hedge providing privacy.
"This home offers a convenient and vibrant lifestyle," Lachlan said.
"Enjoy a short stroll to Albury CBD, schools, and local amenities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.