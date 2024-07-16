Didn't want to hang around as cops uncovered drugs, weapons in his home

A man who provided his mobile number before leaving his Lavington unit during a police search on Monday morning was soon arrested after drugs and illegal weapons were found.
Two nunchakus were on display on a living room cabinet in Justin Lucas Hailey's Moore Street unit on July 15, along with a laser pointer and two Victoria Police patches.
The patches were found in a bedroom closet, along with two Victoria Police epaulettes and a name badge.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, July 16, that the patches were still attached to cloth from a uniform.
Hailey, appearing via a video link to the Albury police station dock, pleaded guilty to two charges of possess a prohibited drug, two of possess or use a prohibited weapon without a permit and unlawfully obtain goods.
The 34-year-old also admitted to a charge of unlawfully possess number plates, over a single NSW trailer registration plate found on top of a laundry cupboard.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told how on the plate being discovered, Hailey told police he no longer wanted to wait around so gave them his phone number and left.
Police checks revealed the plate was stolen from a boat trailer after the owner went fishing.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted that while Hailey's criminal record did not assist him, he had not committed any serious offences since 2018.
"And that's indicative of him turning himself around," she said.
Ms Simonsen said Hailey had managed to kick his methamphetamine habit.
She said the two strips of suboxone, containing the opioid buprenorphine, found in his wallet at the Albury police station were to treat his addiction.
However, he did not have a prescription for the medication.
Police went to his unit on Monday about 7:30 a.m. as part of checks related to his being served with a firearms prohibition order in January 2018.
Hailey, who worked at a Jindera horse float manufacturing business, answered when police knocked on his front door.
They first found the registration plate then the police patches, followed by a clear resealable bag containing a small amount of cannabis that was on a television cabinet.
When he left the unit, Hailey had asked the police: "You aren't going to take my weed, are you?"
Inside the cabinet police found a silver case containing the laser pointer.
Ms Simonsen said the nunchakus were "decorative items" only and so not used in any way.
"This is a man who has made significant progress in turning his life around," she said.
"He's not on Centrelink anymore, he's earning his own income."
Hailey was convicted and fined $550 and placed on a six-month community corrections order.
