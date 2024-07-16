One community but two messages on hospital

Little more than 12 hours after Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren spruiked a "huge step forward" in the bid to have a new Border hospital built on a greenfield site, his Albury counterpart shot the claim down in spectacular fashion.
Or, should we say, "corrected the narrative".
Kylie King couldn't have made it any clearer that she and Cr Mildren weren't exactly singing from the same hymn book, saying definitively that Albury Council will not campaign for a greenfield site for the Border hospital development.
"The words greenfield site did not come from anybody's lips ... that certainly was not on the table, was not discussed," Cr King said of a meeting with Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride in Canberra.
It's a setback for Cr Mildren's assertion that the Twin Cities councils were, "generally speaking, on the same page".
It appears, however, Layton Holley reports, that the councils do agree the federal government should mediate between the states to ensure the full $558 million investment is delivered.
On that point, at least, we can all agree, right?
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great day.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.