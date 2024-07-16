Premiership-winning coach gives the Hume league's top-six format a 'Smack'

Hume league coaches Joel Mackie and Myles Aalbers have voiced their disapproval of the league's top-six finals format.
Both Matt McDonald and Daniel Athanitis told The Border Mail last year they were critics of the top-six format which heavily favours the top-two sides and disadvantages the third-placed side to enable an extra side to play finals.
With six rounds remaining the top-two looks settled with Osborne (44) and Holbrook (40) both virtually guaranteed the double chance during September.
CDHBU, Jindera, RWW Giants and Lockhart are all locked on 32-points and also guaranteed to play finals.
It means the final six rounds of the season will be an anticlimax.
However, imagine if the Hume league reverted back to the traditional top-five format which is used by both the O&M and Tallangatta leagues.
It would set the scene for a thrilling climax to the home and away season in contrast to the ho-hum finish that is about to unfold.
All of a sudden there are four clubs competing for third-spot and the coveted double chance during finals.
You also have the same four clubs in the Power, Bulldogs, Giants and Demons also fighting for their finals survival if there was a top-five format.
Mackie felt there were several glaring issues with the top-six format which changed the dynamics of the finals series.
"Firstly the minor premier should be rewarded with a week off for finishing on top and I don't agree the side finishing second should be afforded the same luxury," Mackie said.
"You should have some advantage for being the best side of the home and away season.
"If you finish second you get a huge advantage because you have two chances of making the grand final because you are guaranteed to play in the preliminary final.
"Then the third side is at a major disadvantage because they can lose their first final and be eliminated like Howlong has been for the past two years which seems harsh for one bad game.
"You need to reward the teams that worked hard during the season to get themselves into the top-three with the double chance.
"It just doesn't make sense having a top-six and I know the league's argument is it gives an extra club the opportunity to play finals.
"I have no issue with the minor grades and the netball being a top-six and giving more kids the chance to play finals but I do have an issue with the senior football and the reserves.
"There is still the same amount of finals whether there is a top-five or top-six so the league doesn't lose any finals revenue.
"I think we are all big boys in the Hume league and don't need to reward a side for finishing sixth with a finals berth considering all the flaws in the top-six finals format."
Mackie joined Jindera this season as coach after leading rival club Osborne to the flag last season.
The premiership winning coach conceded the Bulldogs' round 12 loss against Holbrook signalled the end of their top-two aspirations.
"We can't finish top-two, so now my focus is to keep the playing list fresh, rest blokes when we need to and get ready for finals," he said.
"If that carrot was there to finish top-three and grab the double chance, it's a different story and you keep pushing to finish as high as possible.
"Rewarding the top-three sides with a double chance just seems practicable.
"It would also prevent those clubs that are sitting from third to sixth at the moment the luxury of resting players in the countdown to finals."
Aalbers, who has Osborne sitting on top of the ladder with an 11-1 record, echoed Mackie's thoughts.
"I understand the league's argument that they are giving an extra club the chance to play finals by having the top-six," Aalbers said.
"But then I feel if you finish third, it takes a lot of hard work throughout the season to get there and you can then be eliminated in the first week of finals.
"So I feel the top-five is a fairer system and more rewarding for those top-three sides."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.