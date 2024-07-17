Car lands on its roof during two-vehicle crash at Thurgoona

Police attended a two-car crash at Thurgoona on Wednesday morning where one vehicle rolled onto its roof.
Emergency services were called to Table Top Road and Brooklyn Drive just north of the Kinross Woolshed on July 17.
Table Top Road is expected to be closed for some time, with northbound traffic diverted from Thurgoona Drive.
The incident came as fog lingered over the Border region on Wednesday morning.
