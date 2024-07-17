WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police on the lookout for five wanted men

Albury police have turned to the public to help locate five men wanted for arrest.
Murray River Police District has released names and images of the offenders in a bid to track them down.
Kevin Hay, 43, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury areas and has a beard in the photo provided by police.
Justin Moren, 32, has several outstanding warrants in his name.
He is known to police in both Albury and Wodonga.
Police also wish to track down 26-year-old Thomas Sands, who has one warrant for his arrest.
He is said to operate in Albury and surrounding areas.
Sands was wanted in a Warrant Wednesday search in February 2024.
Jacob Peters, 33, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury area and has also been sought in a previous Warrant Wednesday search.
Albury man Benjamin Williams, 24, is also wanted by Murray River Police District officers.
He has been linked to the greater Albury area.
Those with information on any of the five men are asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
