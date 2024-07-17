From sweet home Alabama to Albury: A Unique visit for the Bandits

Unique Thompson has become familiar with the cheers and chants of the border crowd, but there was one voice in particular that stood out in the Bandits' final home and away game of the season.
Her mum, Monica Betties.
After enduring a 14-hour flight from the US, Monica was finally reunited with her "baby girl" in Albury for a five-day visit, following two months apart.
"I always get emotional," Thompson said of the mother-daughter reunion.
"It was kind of weird seeing her sitting over there (in the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre)."
Now in her second stint with the Bandits, US-born Thompson became a fan favourite by helping the club to its first women's championship in history after claiming the inaugural NBL1 East title in 2022.
But her mum has always known she's special.
"When I found out she was a girl, everyone was like, 'what are you going to name her?" Betties said.
"I said, I don't know, but I'll know when I know.
"My sister was at church one night and she called and was like, 'I know what her name is going to be', she was like, 'Unique'.
"I was like, I love it! How did you think of that?
"She said there was a family sitting next to her in church and they had a baby boy and his name was Unique, and she thought that would be the perfect name for her niece.
"Ever since she's been born she's been unique."
With the Bandits heading into the NBL1 East women's finals as the clear favourite after an undefeated season, Thompson has the chance to make club history again.
But Betties, who has previously played volleyball and basketball, admits she can't take credit for her daughter's talent.
"Definitely not," she laughed.
"The good lord blessed her with her talents, because I don't have it.
"I'd say it was hard work, a lot of practice and blessings from the good lord."
Hailing from Theodore, Alabama, Betties said she could see many similarities between her hometown and the Border community.
While she's had to return home before the Bandits' qualifying final against Newcastle this weekend, she admits she'll "most definitely" be cheering from afar.
"I watch all the games," she said.
"It will be like three o'clock in the morning at home, but I get up and watch faithfully.
"I be fussing at the TV like Bandits get it together, or it'll be like I woke up and they're winning 50 to five at half-time.
"I watch and it's exciting."
Excitement levels are even greater this weekend as the Border outfit hosts two finals, with the men playing their first final since 2015 when they face Bankstown.
It's the first time both sides have advanced this far into the NBL1 East competition together.
"I love playing here, I love the crowd and the environment," Thompson said.
"Just seeing how hard everyone's going in the community for us, I'm excited.
"Our first goal was to go 20 and 0 and now that we've done that, it's like, what's next?
"I don't think I've ever done that in my basketball career. I've played a long time and have never gone undefeated, so that was a personal goal for me."
