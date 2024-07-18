Water you talking about? 'Complete and utter shock' at $600 bill spike

A Thurgoona man says he thought "someone was playing a joke" when he received a water bill for nearly $1800, a rise of $600 from his last bill.
Scott Bowerman is one of dozens of Albury residents to complain about the hike, and question Albury Council's explanation that the increase was due to "drier than normal weather".
Mr Bowerman, who runs a business in West Wodonga but lives in a rented property with his family in Albury, told The Border Mail he couldn't fathom the sudden rise.
"My last bill was $1200 and, through the summer time, we thought, oh, maybe that spans out because all the kids were playing out the back in the sprinkler pretty much every day they could," Mr Bowerman said.
"But in the past six months, we haven't had any outdoor water happening because the weather's not been nice, so, it was just a complete and utter shock - we thought it was a joke.
"There's normally four kids and two adults in the house, but we've only had one child and two adults for the period of this bill, so it doesn't make much sense.
"I rang the council and they said because the water is all in the landlord's name, they couldn't comment on it so we had to go through the real estate agent because they send us the invoice.
"They checked it out, sent someone around to have a look and we don't have a leak."
Mr Bowerman responded to a post on Albury Council's social media page that warned residents: "Due to the drier-than-normal weather we've experienced over autumn and winter, your current water bill (final tri-annual bill for financial year 2023/24) may be higher than usual.
"For your awareness, AlburyCity charges the first 225kl per year at the lower rate of $1.44 [per kl]... and after this consumption has been reached you will be charged the higher rate of $2.40 per kl."
Mr Bowerman said his bill showed his water consumption at 832kl for the quarter which added up correctly.
He is disputing whether his property had used that much water.
"There's no way I could have used that much given the household circumstances, there's something wrong here," he said.
One poster on the council's page raised the possibility of higher bills being a result of people flushing out large amounts of brown water to achieve clean water from their taps.
"We haven't had heaps of rain but we also haven't had heaps of sunshine so I haven't been watering and yet still get big bill?" they posted. "I think it is more having to run taps inside to get past the brown water."
Albury Council, in another post on its social media page, suggested pipe leaks could cause high bills.
"Noticed a big jump in your water bill? You might have an undetected leak on your property. Leaks can occur anywhere along your water lines and might not be visible," it posted.
"Here's a quick way to check: Read your water meter before leaving home for a few hours, ensuring no water appliances are running. Read the meter again when you return. If the meter has moved, you have a leak."
A survey conducted in January by Canstar Blue, a consumer review and comparison website, showed the average quarterly water bill in Australia to be $217 - $216 in NSW and $208 in Victoria.
