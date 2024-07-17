Peta wants to help navigate the 'lonely and scary' parts of small business

When Peta Stewart opened her first business, she thought being the best in her field would be the key to success.
Mastering her craft as a conveyancer was all she believed she needed.
But she soon found out that running a business meant wearing multiple hats.
"You go from HR to marketing to a counsellor to a magician, and do it all over again," she said.
However, the mistakes she would have made over the past 15 years inspired her to write and publish her first book - Beyond the Craft: Essential Skills for Small Business Success.
The Lavington-based business owner said the book was aimed at helping others navigate the world of business, something that she never had when she began.
Peta Stewart Property Conveyancers now has nine employees.
"When I first started in the industry it was just me doing everything, and it's grown, but growth has its challenges, too," she said.
Ms Stewart said the idea to write a book came from four years of "thinking and not doing".
"It sat in the too-hard basket because it was too overwhelming," she said.
"Writing a book is not simple; it's quite a process.
"But the discipline that came from writing it was a great challenge and definitely the next time around, my eyes are wide open."
Next month, she will launch the book at Dymocks Albury, with the publication set to go much further afield.
"Dymocks have said they'll stock the book nationally, too, which is very exciting," she said.
"I've also been asked to do a few book signings and talks across Australia."
Writing a book was never about money for Ms Stewart; rather, it was a way to give back to a community that had "been such amazing support" as she navigated the highs and lows.
"I wrote the book to continue my legacy," she said.
"I always knew I would probably never get my money back on the book, and that was because I knew it was coming from a place of helping and sharing my knowledge."
The book is divided into three parts - You, Team, and World - and covers a wide range of topics, from self-care and emotional intelligence to leadership, team dynamics and effective social media use.
Ms Stewart said owning a business could often be "lonely and scary".
"It's definitely not an 'I'm amazing' book," she said.
"It's a 'here's the mistakes I've made and learnt' book and 'how can you put that into place' book.
"Everyone's going to make their own mistakes.
"But if I can shortcut their trajectory for them a little bit, then that helps everybody in the community."
The book launch will be on Tuesday, August 6, at 6pm and will include a question-and-answer session and signing.
