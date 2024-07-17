Police seize drugs, ammo, stolen cars and weapons in Wodonga, Myrtleford raids

Specialist police have arrested and charged three people over drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles following raids in Wodonga and Myrtleford.
Wodonga detectives were joined by VIPER and Echo taskforce members on Monday, July 15.
Two homes in Wodonga, on McGaffin Court and Pooley Court, were searched, along with a third property at Myrtleford.
A Wodonga man and woman, aged 25 and 31, were arrested at a Wodonga home, while a Gapsted man, 28, was caught in Myrtleford.
Two stolen Holden SS Commodores taken from Melbourne were recovered by police.
A spokeswoman said drugs, weapons and ammunition were also recovered.
Those arrested face a range of charges including car theft, drug possession, and weapons offences.
They will face court at a later date.
A resident on McGaffin Court said the raided property was "a bit of a halfway house".
The resident said the occupants would often drive cars, believed to be stolen, into the property late at night, and would quickly open and close gates.
