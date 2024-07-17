The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police seize drugs, ammo, stolen cars and weapons in Wodonga, Myrtleford raids

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 17 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Specialist police have arrested and charged three people over drugs, weapons and stolen vehicles following raids in Wodonga and Myrtleford.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.