Car gutted by fire after running off road next to Hume Highway at Albury

A stolen utility has been set on fire near the Hume Highway at South Albury.
Police and firefighters were called to the burning vehicle about 5.20am on Tuesday, July 16.
The white Mitsubishi Triton appeared to have been travelling north on Willowbank Road when the driver lost control.
Tyre marks show the ute came to a stop in grass next to the road before the vehicle was set alight.
Firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze.
The burnt out vehicle was towed from the area on Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.