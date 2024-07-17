The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver set to contest serious charges laid over Splitters Creek crash

By Albury Court
Updated July 17 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A roadblock set up on the Riverina Highway after a Splitters Creek crash, over which Alan John Chappell is facing serious charges. He has pleaded not guilty. File picture
A roadblock set up on the Riverina Highway after a Splitters Creek crash, over which Alan John Chappell is facing serious charges. He has pleaded not guilty. File picture

A middle-aged truck driver will fight charges that allege he caused a recent Splitters Creek crash in which another motorist suffered critical injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.