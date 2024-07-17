Truck driver set to contest serious charges laid over Splitters Creek crash

A middle-aged truck driver will fight charges that allege he caused a recent Splitters Creek crash in which another motorist suffered critical injuries.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court that Alan John Chappell was pleading not guilty to the charges of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and towing a vehicle when unsafe.
Chappell, 51, made no comment during the brief mention of the charges before Albury court deputy registrar Caitlin Howard, who adjourned the charges to August 28.
The charges were laid after the 64-year-old driver of a utility crashed into a telehandler on the Riverina Highway on June 24 about 7am.
Emergency services had to cut the other man from his vehicle.
He was taken to the Albury hospital in a critical condition, before being transferred to The Austin hospital in Melbourne.
Chappell suffered minor injuries in the crash, and appeared well when he sat in the front row of the courtroom public gallery for his first appearance over the matter.
He is also contesting unrelated charges of commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, overtake vehicle when unsafe, drive on nature strip, not keep left of oncoming vehicle and cross an unbroken lane line.
Ms Howard set these charges down for a two-hour hearing on November 14.
Bail was continued for Chappell over the Splitters Creek crash charges.
