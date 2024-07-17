Gunman flees police at Thurgoona in ute, hits family car at high speed, runs off

A man armed with a gun has crashed a car at high speed into a vehicle containing a mother and her daughter before being found hiding in a Thurgoona drain.
Police were called to Williams Road in Thurgoona about 7am on Wednesday amid reports the man was armed with a shotgun in a parked grey Ford utility.
When officers attended and approached the car, the man fled at high speed on Table Top Road.
The Ford hit a dark Hyundai containing a mother and her daughter at the Brooklyn Drive roundabout.
The fleeing driver's car skidded for about 70 metres before partially rolling and hitting multiple trees
The 25-year-old man was able to free himself from the vehicle despite it being struck upside down.
He fled a short distance away.
Victorian officers were called to the scene and the 25-year-old was found hiding in a drain near Brooklyn Drive about an hour after the crash.
Police said a firearm and ammunition were found at the scene.
The 25-year-old, who has previously been sought by police over pursuits, was arrested.
He suffered multiple injuries including a suspected broken arm and broken ribs.
His injuries are not considered life threatening.
"The man remains in hospital under police guard," a police spokeswoman said on July 17.
The mother and daughter were also transported to Albury hospital with minor head injuries and soreness.
The armed man's car appeared to have only struck the front of the Hyundai, but ripped the bonnet off.
Family members were hopeful the pair would be discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The resprayed silver vehicle appeared to have previously been yellow.
It was destroyed in the crash.
The Hyundai will also likely be written off due to its damage, with multiple airbags deployed during the collision.
Witnesses to the incident can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
