Dederang vs Yackandandah: Former MP slams town's stance on renewables, resident hits back

A Dederang resident has hit back at recent comments by former Indi MP Cathy McGowan, in which she condemned the town's widespread refusal of renewable projects.
Ms McGowan, now chair of Agrifutures Australia, highlighted the contrasting attitudes towards renewables in Yackandandah and Dederang at the Renewables in Agriculture conference in Toowoomba on July 4.
"On one hand, we have our little community of Yackandandah: 1000 people, 10 kilometres from where I live, and it's a community that's got its act together," she said.
"They've set targets for being equal balance of renewable and grid by 2022. And they've done an absolutely amazing job of bringing the community together around becoming a renewable centre... and there's zilch conflict.
"Across the hill in the next valley, there's angst, there's confusion. There's politicisation. There's enormous community disruption, people being nasty to each other. People not talking to each other, people resigning from the ... CFA and the whole community has got big signs up saying no, no, no, and we don't like you.
"So I'm in the middle of it. And as a community leader, I don't like it. And I want it to stop."
Many Dederang residents have been campaigning against two industrial-scale lithium battery sites in the Kiewa Valley.
Sharon McEvoy, head of the battery opposition group Friends of the Kiewa and Alpine Valleys, said there was no comparison between the two towns, with one adopting community batteries and solar, and the other having "two industrial batteries forced on us with the stored energy going into the grid".
"Seemingly [Ms McGowan] is an expert on what is happening in Dederang with the current BESS proposals," she said.
"She called Dederang her community! Given her comments, I would suggest she has no idea of the impact of these proposals on the local community. She has not once spoken to me or any impacted families in Dederang.
"She dares to compare what is happening in the Kiewa Valley with what the township of Yackandandah has done. She wants regional Australia to prosper, but rural Australia is being destroyed. What about our agricultural land?"
At the conference, Ms McGowan highlighted the potential benefits of the renewable transition for rural communities.
"Rural and regional Australia does not have to be a victim in this transition. We actually can be the beneficiaries," she said.
"And if we are the beneficiaries, our families, our grandchildren, and the next generation will be the beneficiaries. And we've got that in our hands to do it.
"And let's be really ambitious in our imagining. Because ... there's a huge amount of money invested in this - zillions of dollars, and they will go to those ... most organised.
"If rural and regional Australia gets organised... it [can have] much better services designed for us. We want much, much better telecommunication, we want much better education, because there's going to be 100,000 jobs come here. We want them out here."
However, Mrs McEvoy said in the renewable transition, the landowners and companies received the benefit, while the community got a small percentage of money through community benefit funds.
"In Dederang, we have two landholders and some multi-billion-dollar companies making money and the local community being offered a few crumbs on the side to buy us off," she said.
"There is no initial consultation. These projects are imposed on the community and the neighbouring properties.
"None of the power stored is for Dederang. It just goes back into the grid to service cities."
Regarding community division, Ms McGowan said she had taken inspiration from Australia's new governor-general, Sam Mostyn.
"She said one of the things she really wants to do is encourage people to engage in civil society, to engage in debate, to engage in difference, to learn how to have those discussions and to do it with respect and kindness," she said.
"I want to be part of this team, because the alternative to me is too horrible. The alternative is more of what I've experienced in my community in Dederang and I don't want to see any more of that.
"The alternative is rural and regional and remote Australia becoming a bit of a victim to the chaos and confusion that already exists out there - to the lack of a pathway for decarbonisation."
Ms McEvoy said Dederang residents were passionately against having two battery sites on their doorstep because they felt their homes were being taken away from them.
"It's hard to explain to city people, even regional people, why renewable energy projects destroy lives and livelihoods. Basically, it is about the loss of enjoyment of one's land. The reason why you live where you live," she said.
"It is ripped away from you without a care or thought. Rural residents love the landscape, the peace, the open spaces, the endless views and the lifestyle.
"I just wonder how Cathy McGowan would feel if this were being done to her community in the Indigo Valley."
