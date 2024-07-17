'Morality by itself not a consideration': Planners make call on Albury strip club

Albury councillors on Monday will weigh up whether to approve or reject a proposed strip club for the city's CBD.
Council planners have recommended council on July 22 approve the development application for an adult entertainment venue called Emberz at a site on Olive Street opposite the police station.
The application was lodged with the council on October 23. Since then the council has received 119 submissions (one supporting and 118 opposing), one petition containing a total of 852 signatures, and one online petition (change.org) indicating 1193 signatures.
Documents seen by councillors stated that "consistent decisions in the NSW Land and Environment Court have held that morality by itself is not a relevant planning consideration".
A council spokesman said the recommendation to approve the club was based on planning considerations.
Submissions opposing the project raised concerns about violence at the venue and around it, public urination, fears of higher premiums for surrounding businesses and promotion of sexual harrassment.
"There is also the possible use of drugs and dealing and the possibility of illegal transactions being made in and around the premises," one submission stated.
"There is no place in central Albury for such a venue," said another. "The target clientele such as buck's parties, football trips, have no place in central Albury."
The applicant for the application, Tamara Dixon late last year defended her proposal against claims it would spur antisocial behaviour and detract from the city's "family-orientated atmosphere".
"I will have security to minimise all anti-social behaviour, the security will be doing patrols every half an hour and that will start from 30 minutes before opening and half an hour after we close," she said in November.
The issue is expected to be debated at the meeting.
