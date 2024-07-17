The Border Mail
Electronic files still missing from police's prosecution brief over pursuit

By Albury Court
July 18 2024 - 7:00am
John Wayne Payne during his arrest on May 20. File picture
Lawyers acting for a man remanded in custody over a cross-border pursuit have not been able to take final instructions from him because of gaps in the prosecution brief.

