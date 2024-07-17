Electronic files still missing from police's prosecution brief over pursuit

Lawyers acting for a man remanded in custody over a cross-border pursuit have not been able to take final instructions from him because of gaps in the prosecution brief.
John Wayne Payne did not appear before Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys this week for the mention of his charges.
Solicitor Jessica Munro said that in particular the defence was seeking footage taken from police's body-worn video cameras.
"We still have not been served with any electronic evidence," she said.
Ms Munro asked for a two-week adjournment "for that to be served so we can take instructions from Mr Payne".
The court previously heard that the footage needed to be posted to the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service as the files were too large to attach to an email.
Payne, who is in Junee jail bail refused, is yet to enter a plea to a fresh charge of knowingly drive a stolen conveyance over the incident on May 20.
He previously admitted to taking off from police in a high-speed pursuit, but denied allegations that he stole the Nissan Pathfinder involved in the chase from Wodonga to Albury.
The chase ended outside The Scots School on Young Street after police laid spikes, bringing the four-wheel-drive to a halt and causing it to catch fire.
One charge has now been withdrawn and dismissed, but this was not identified in open court.
The rest of the prosecution brief was served on the service's office in Redfern, Sydney.
