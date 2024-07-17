Unheralded Swan who doesn't mind getting a 'cheeky' tattoo or two

If you were asked to rattle off as many dual premiership Chiltern players as possible, most people would opt for star Swans Kyle Cooper, Scott Meyer, Mark Doolan, Brad Hibberson, Ben Mason and Jayden Vandermeer.
But a name that may be overlooked is hard-nosed defender Nico Stephens.
While rated highly by his teammates, Stephens is one of those players who flies under the radar and plays his role on a weekly basis without much fanfare.
After making his senior debut in 2021 under premiership coach Luke Brookes, Stephens recently racked-up his 50th senior match in the red and white.
The 21-year-old is also a dual premiership player with his junior club.
His father Mark also played in a flag with the Swans in 1982 and for Wodonga in the 1990 O&M Bloodbath grand final against Lavington.
Stephens said his first grand final victory in 2022 was forgettable from a personal viewpoint.
"I did my hamstring in the first five minutes in the 2022 grannie," Stephens said.
"I kept trying to play in the first-half but I could hardly run, so I spent the second-half on the pine."
Last year, Stephens highlighted how highly he is rated internally when he was handed arguably the toughest match-up in the TDFL... playing on Kiewa-Sandy Creek match-winner Connor Newnham.
Stephens admitted Newnham was simply too big and too strong in one-on-one contests early on in last year's decider before being moved off the Hawks star.
"I was a bit out of my weight division playing on Connor, he is one of the best players in the competition, especially when he gets a one-on-one contest," he said.
"I played on him a few times previously and thought I went OK but he certainly got hold of me early in the grand final.
"I wasn't too disappointed when I got moved off him and I could play my more natural game and try and create a bit of run and carry from the backline."
Despite a shaky start, Stephens was named among the Swans best in the grand final behind Meyer and Doolan who booted a match-winning five goals.
The Swans stole the grand final off the Hawks after reeling in a three goal three-quarter-time deficit to win an epic decider by two points.
Stephens can relate to how the Hawks were feeling on grand final day after he recently had his car stolen from the main street in Chiltern.
"I just woke up to drive to work in Rutherglen and my car was gone," Stephens said.
"I thought initially one of my teammates may have been playing a prank on me but it was literally stolen.
"It was found ditched in Wodonga a week later, so fortunately I got it back.
"I was lucky because you see all those burnt our cars when you drive along the freeway, so I was expecting my car would be the next one to be found burnt out."
While Stephens may not be the most high-profile Swan he is the clubhouse leader for the most ink.
Stephens has more than a dozen tattoos, mostly on his arm but some ink that is also well concealed.
He revealed several of his teammates alongside himself got premiership tattoos on the players trip away after both grand final triumphs.
"I love getting a bit of ink but there aren't too many of the boys at Chiltern with a lot of tattoos," he said.
"I've probably got more than 15 tattoos including a couple of premiership tattoos which I decided to get on my butt.
"So I have got one on each cheek and got one done in Adelaide and the other in Cairns.
"A fair few of my teammates got them as well.
"Most of my tattoos are fairly random but I have got my grandmother's birth year on my wrist which is the most sentimental to me."
With five rounds remaining the Swans sit second on the ladder with an 11-2 record and clash with ladder leaders Yackandandah in round 16 which will have a huge bearing on the minor premiership.
Stephens feels the Swans are more than capable of capturing a three-peat of flags with the bond between the players as strong as ever.
"It's probably not the most talented list that we have had over the last few years but we are a tight-knit bunch of blokes who work hard for each other," he said.
"That's one of the things that I enjoy most, how close we are to each other.
"We all know each other's strengths and that's how we were able to climb off the canvas in the last-quarter against Kiewa in the grand final last year.
"Our back six is a real close group inside our group and we back each other in to take risks and have got each other's backs.
"It's hard to split who is the best side we have played this year but both Yackandandah and Beechworth are two really strong sides who don't give an inch.
"It's shaping up as a cracking final series with Kiewa and Thurgoona also dangerous on their day."
