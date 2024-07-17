Mum making every moment count

Every week, I read stories about the wonderful people in our community and am left in awe.
Sometimes it's at their skill, or their knowledge, and other times it's at their bravery and tremendous attitude,
Brianna Livermore is definitely an example of the latter.
The 32-year-old mum-of-two has been told she has only months to live after a roller-coaster six-year battle with melanoma.
She shares her heartbreaking - but inspirational - story with Jodie O'Sullivan.
In other news, Ted Howes reports that Albury councillors on Monday will weigh up whether to approve or reject a proposed strip club for the city's CBD.
Police, meanwhile, are investigating why a wanted man had a horror movie mask and a cache of weapons in his car at Thurgoona yesterday morning, including a sawn-off shotgun and a samurai sword.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great day.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
