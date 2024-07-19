Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 20-21

Pull up a chair or perhaps pick up a guitar, as the town of Chiltern transforms into a musical haven. Sessions will pick up from around 1pm on Saturday at the Ironbark Tavern, the Telegraph Hotel and Lulu and Didge cafe, inviting musicians of all standards to play between venues and meet others. There will be plugged-in jams, an open blackboard and even a pub choir. Poets are also welcome. There will be a record and CD fair all weekend at the Senior Citizens Hall. Chiltern will also showcase the yarnbombing on the main street.