Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, July 20-21

Pull up a chair or perhaps pick up a guitar, as the town of Chiltern transforms into a musical haven. Sessions will pick up from around 1pm on Saturday at the Ironbark Tavern, the Telegraph Hotel and Lulu and Didge cafe, inviting musicians of all standards to play between venues and meet others. There will be plugged-in jams, an open blackboard and even a pub choir. Poets are also welcome. There will be a record and CD fair all weekend at the Senior Citizens Hall. Chiltern will also showcase the yarnbombing on the main street.
A two-course meal, drink on arrival, live entertainment and charity auctions are all part of Chantelle Hutchins' major fundraiser for On Key 4 Kids. Money raised at the Winter Wonderland Ball will go to Country Hope, which provides ongoing practical, financial, and emotional support to local children diagnosed with a range of life-threatening illnesses and their families. The dress code is cocktail/formal. Tickets are available at events.humantix.com.
A day for women on the Border has made it to Wodonga filled with seminars, workshops, pampering and empowerment. There will be exhibitors from a variety of industries, including craft, homewares, health, well-being, business and fitness. Gift bags will be given to the first 200 women who enter and there will be prizes from exhibitors throughout the day. Tickets will be available at the door.
Aurora, Lost Astronaut is almost ready to take off out of Albury. Gather your family and friends and embark on an immersive, cosmic journey in its final weekend. Explore and immerse yourself in unforgettable installations including dazzling laser effects, interactive projections and celestial holograms. The vibrant light displays, custom soundscapes, special effects and digital art experiences are spellbinding. Allow 45 minutes to make the most of the show. Admission is every 15 minutes, arrive 10 minutes early. The show runs nightly until July 21. Tickets: auroraalbury.com.au
Psychic-medium, author and empowerment coach Peter Williams will be coming to Albury for an evening of connection. Williams is set to connect with the audience and communicate with loved ones who have passed over. He also has educational anecdotes throughout his show to make sure everyone can walk away feeling uplifted. Tickets are available via alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
A well-known character in the households of many Australian families, Bluey, will be at the Tallangatta Hotel to say hi to children. There will be an opportunity to get a photo but reservations for lunch have now been booked out. Dance along as there will be a DJ, as well as face painting.
The wood-fired ovens will be lit and ready to cook your favourite food down at Hovell Tree Park. Bring your dough and other ingredients, a baking tray if you are cooking meat or vegetables and utensils. Anything you can cook in a regular oven can be cooked in a wood-fired oven. Invite your friends and family and enjoy your meal at the riverside precinct.
Spend your Sunday morning shopping from a diverse range of stalls, with many featuring handmade, upcycled, and unique products. You can also choose from a selection of food stalls and there will be live entertainment. The market also prides itself on giving back to the community by supporting a variety of local charity groups.
The days may be cold but the hot cocoa will be hot as yoga teacher, coach and timeline therapy trainer Franki Jay hosts a cozy evening for like-minded people to beat the winter blues and feel a little festive. There will be live music and performances, sound healing, mulled wine and sweet treats. Tickets: https://www.frankijay.com/
The club calls it "the best game you have never played before" and now is your chance to see what all the fuss was about in Alice in Wonderland. Come and learn the game for free, all you need is a flat pair of shoes. Mallets, hoops and balls will be supplied, coffee, tea and light refreshments will be provided.
