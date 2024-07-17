Police investigating why crashed car had horror mask, sword, gun and ammo

Police are investigating why a wanted man had a horror movie mask and a cache of weapons in his car at Thurgoona on Wednesday morning, including a sawn-off shotgun and a samurai sword.
Chief Inspector Ian Youman has shed more light on the incident, which involved a 25-year-old ute driver crashing into a family car at high speed, and hitting trees.
A mask from the horror movie Halloween was found in the crashed Ford XR6 utility along with a sawn-off double-barreled shotgun and 12-gauge ammunition in an ammo belt.
Chief Inspector Youman said the 25-year-old man, who had warrants out for his arrest, came to attention shortly before 7am on July 17.
His vehicle was parked in the middle of Williams Road with the ammunition belt visible and a strong smell of petrol apparent.
The man was only "semi-responsive".
Police were contacted and the 25-year-old fled at high speed as officers arrived.
The Ford - which had originally been yellow, but was sprayed silver - hit a Hyundai with a mother and her daughter as their car left the Brooklyn Fields Estate.
The Ford crashed off Table Top Road and hit trees about 70 metres away, with the man fleeing the overturned utility.
The 25-year-old, who had warrants out for his arrest - believed to be for similar offending - hid in a metre-wide drain near the Brookyln Fields playground.
He was arrested and was found to have injuries including suspected broken ribs and a broken arm.
Chief Inspector Youman said the sawn-off gun in the vehicle wasn't fired or produced during the incident, but police are investigating the circumstances.
"In that vehicle was located a 12-gauge cartridge belt," he said.
"Also located was a sawn-off double barrel shotgun, and a mask as worn by the character in the horror movie Halloween.
"There was also a samurai sword located in that vehicle.
"That will be under investigation.
"There was no firearm produced or discharged."
Chief Inspector Youman said it was a "huge concern" that the mother and daughter were caught up in the incident.
"It's concerning that people are getting around with sawn-off shotguns, samurai swords and a horror movie mask," he said.
"It's very concerning to find those items within a vehicle.
"That could have been anyone's daughter or wife, leaving that Brooklyn Fields Estate at that time of the morning.
"So I want to make sure it's investigated properly to take drivers like that off the road for extended periods of time."
The car had false plates and other plates inside.
Police didn't have time to pursue the car.
The driver hadn't been interviewed as of Wednesday afternoon, with two police officers remaining with him by his bed at Albury hospital.
Police thanked residents for their patience during the extended road closure around the crash scene.
