Can a big Bulldog be as spectacular as Disney On Ice?

Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister admits his side 'got our pants pulled down' by Chiltern earlier in the season but the Bulldogs have been ultra-competitive since that embarrassing let down. The Bulldogs have pushed top-four sides Yackandandah, Beechworth and Kiewa to the limit at the kennel and the Swans will need to be somewhere near their best to get the W on the weekend. Verdict: Chiltern by 18-points