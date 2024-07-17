Can a big Bulldog be as spectacular as Disney On Ice?

Q: Chiltern gave you a reality check last time you met after you were on the receiving end of an 107-point spanking in round 4?
A: We absolutely got our pants pulled down by the reigning premier and got taught a harsh lesson about discipline, structure and team work. We thought we were a bit closer at the time but have a different mentality now and it was a humbling experience.
Q: I'm guessing you are looking forward to this weekend to get a gauge on how much you have narrowed the gap on the Swans since round 4.
A: We will relish the challenge but I feel we are challenged every week and it's a tough competition. We are trying to narrow the gap on those top four sides but then there are some dangerous sides below us in Barnawartha, Rutherglen and Wodonga Saints.
Q: Chiltern boasts a host of dual premiership stars but which match-up is giving you the biggest headache leading into the clash?
A: That's a great question because the Swans have no glaring weaknesses. Yes, they have lost two matches and that has to be our inspiration, that they are beatable. My job as coach is to instill belief into the players and where I draw that from, changes each and every week.
Q: 'Ramma' (Rampal) has had a significant impact playing in the ruck since returning in round 10?
A: 'Ramma' is an exceptional player and despite being an amazing family man, nobody works harder than he does outside the bright lights of training and game day. His hard work is reflected on a Saturday and even though he is playing out of position in the ruck, he gives us everything.
Q: Big Adsey Elias missed last round. Do you expect him to play on the weekend?
A: Adam is a definite inclusion and missed the last round with a family commitment which as a coach I fully endorse in that family comes first. I think he took his daughter to Disney On Ice, which is apparently a spectacular show and I hope big Adsey can be just as spectacular against the Swans.
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 20
Wahgunyah v Yackandandah
Tallangatta v Mitta Utd
Beechworth v Dederang-MB
Barnawartha v Wod. Saints
Thurgoona v Chiltern
Kiewa-SC v Rutherglen
Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister admits his side 'got our pants pulled down' by Chiltern earlier in the season but the Bulldogs have been ultra-competitive since that embarrassing let down. The Bulldogs have pushed top-four sides Yackandandah, Beechworth and Kiewa to the limit at the kennel and the Swans will need to be somewhere near their best to get the W on the weekend. Verdict: Chiltern by 18-points
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.