THEN AND NOW: Mosiac footpath sign marks where watering hole once stood

During the Depression of the early 1930s men on the dole carried out work for the Wodonga Shire Council. One of the projects during the term of Cr Mick Martin as shire president was to seal the footpaths in central Wodonga. Local business people supplied the cement. The police department refused to fund the cement for its section of High Street north of the railway line, which included the police station and the courthouse. The then-licensee of the Terminus Hotel offered to give the cement for sealing the footpath in front of the police station and courthouse on the condition that tiles bearing the words Terminus Hotel be inserted into the footpath pointing toward the hotel. The police objected but the hotel licensee, Tex Bailey, won the day and his hotel's tiled name was inserted into the footpath in front of the police station.

