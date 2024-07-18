THEN AND NOW: Mosiac footpath sign marks where watering hole once stood

The Terminus Hotel in Wodonga was built in 1873, the same year as the arrival of the railway line from Melbourne.
Over its time there were many building improvements and extensions, the facade having altered many times. In 1888 Gordon and Gordon architects drew up plans to add a billiard room, a dining room and 18 other rooms. Included was the latest patent elevator (later known as a dumb waiter) from kitchen to dining room to transport food and dishes, thus saving on time and labour.
In 1907 S. Carkeek assumed possession for a second time and informed patrons the hotel had been thoroughly renovated and expanded.
During the Depression of the early 1930s men on the dole carried out work for the Wodonga Shire Council. One of the projects during the term of Cr Mick Martin as shire president was to seal the footpaths in central Wodonga. Local business people supplied the cement. The police department refused to fund the cement for its section of High Street north of the railway line, which included the police station and the courthouse. The then-licensee of the Terminus Hotel offered to give the cement for sealing the footpath in front of the police station and courthouse on the condition that tiles bearing the words Terminus Hotel be inserted into the footpath pointing toward the hotel. The police objected but the hotel licensee, Tex Bailey, won the day and his hotel's tiled name was inserted into the footpath in front of the police station.
In 1967 Cr Mick Martin's son, Des, wrote to the council asking that the sign be preserved and it was moved to the Terminus Hotel and placed in the footpath there. In 1998 when the Terminus Hotel was destroyed by fire, the Wodonga Historical Society asked the local police and the city council to ensure the sign was not damaged by heavy equipment entering the building to clear away the debris. Today the mosaic remains part of Wodonga's history, marking the site of the Terminus Hotel.
The site now is home to a medical centre and other businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.