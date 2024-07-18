The Border Mail
THEN AND NOW: Mosiac footpath sign marks where watering hole once stood

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
July 18 2024 - 10:00am
The facade of Wodonga's Terminus Hotel, which was built in 1873, has altered many times over its long history. Picture supplied
The Terminus Hotel in Wodonga was built in 1873, the same year as the arrival of the railway line from Melbourne.

