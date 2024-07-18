Culcairn CBD set for makeover with new solar farm funds

Culcairn central business district will receive a facelift as the first payment in a community benefit fund from a local solar farm arrives.
Neoen Australia has provided $150,000 to projects within the Culcairn community as part of a voluntary planning agreement.
The $636 million, 1039-hectare Culcairn solar farm was announced in March 2021 and began construction earlier this year.
The solar farm is capable of 350 megawatts of energy.
Neoen Australia, a French company, also owns a 128-megawatt solar farm in Numurkah.
The Culcairn Community Development Committee provided the Greater Hume Council with priority projects on which to spend $150,000.
Two projects on this list were the continuing upgrade of the Culcairn business district, including treatment of the median strip, and progress on accessing unused Australian Rail Track Corporation land.
However, a key component of the ARTC project is establishing whether the land is suitable for recreation or community use.
To do this, a site contamination assessment must be completed on the proposed lease area, Railway Parade, Culcairn. This will cost $50,000.
Greater Hume Council agreed to spend $100,000 on Culcairn central business district beautification and $50,000 on the contamination assessment for the ARTC project at Wednesday's council meeting, July 17.
The council also received a request from Culcairn Cricket Club for new cricket nets, which would have cost $100,000.
However, the council rejected this.
