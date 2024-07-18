WEATHER WATCH: Third week of July often brings season's worst conditions

Long-term recording stations in the Indian Ocean just to the northwest of Western Australia can affect our region markedly if an unusual weather event has been persisting for a long time.
Cocos Island has had the warmest December to May period in 72 years of records with each month being over one degree above normal. The previous warmest December to May periods were in 1957- 1958 and 1997-1998. The July to December period last year was also the driest in 121 years with only 79 millimetres and it was also dry from July to December 1997. This may suggest this year will follow that of 1998. Several of the months this year have had all-time record extremes of just under 33 degrees, slightly higher than those set in 1998. The latter half of 1998 was wetter than usual in NSW and in Victoria, which had flooding rains in November. The following summer of 1998-99 was a hot one in Victoria with more thunderstorms than usual.
The first half of July at Cocos Island has continued to be much warmer than normal even more so than the warmest December to May period on record. To date, the mean maximum temperature this month is 30.4 degrees, an astonishing 2.3 degrees above the July normal and 1.3 degrees above the current warmest July of 2021.
Late last week a trough of low pressure crossed Victoria and then consolidated into a deep low pressure system in the Tasman Sea. This deep low then took a most unusual path back to southern parts of Victoria and the eastern section of Tasmania. Heavy to flood rains occurred on Monday night, July 15, at a few suburbs south-east of Melbourne and also in Gippsland. At Ballam Park, Frankston, 41 millimetres was recorded to Tuesday morning July 16, the wettest July day there since 46 millimetres in 1974. Other wetter July days at Frankston were 56.7 millimetres in 1952 and 50.3 millimetres in 1891. I used to live in Frankson, very close to Ballam Park, from 1965 to 1976. Scoresby recorded 43.6 millimetres, the wettest July day there since 48 in 1952. Mount Baw Baw took the prize with 116.8 millimetres recorded to Tuesday morning. This was easily the wettest July day in 27 years and the second time this month the wettest July day on record was recorded. The month's total at Mount Baw Baw has reached 303 millimetres, surpassing the record July of 2007 when 279 fell. Interestingly, it was warmer and drier from August to October 2007 over most of Victoria and NSW but although still warmer in both November and December 2007, it was wetter than average with a high frequency of thunderstorms.
Currently, the low pressure has weakened temporarily, but a fresh development by the next weekend will see unsettled showery conditions and cool to cold days. Despite the record July rainfall at Baw Baw, the alpine regions have had only 20 to 30 millimetres. Major towns in North East Victoria and the Riverina have had light rainfalls five to 10 millimetres, still down on average at present. We have entered the third week of July, which often has the worst winter weather of the year. There were cold blasts in 1949, 1951, 1965, 1966, 1995 and 2012. The one in 1965 led to snow on the mountains just west of Townsville, taking only 36 hours to get there. Most of these former cold blasts did lead to a warmer August and September in our region.
