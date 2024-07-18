WEATHER WATCH: Third week of July often brings season's worst conditions

Late last week a trough of low pressure crossed Victoria and then consolidated into a deep low pressure system in the Tasman Sea. This deep low then took a most unusual path back to southern parts of Victoria and the eastern section of Tasmania. Heavy to flood rains occurred on Monday night, July 15, at a few suburbs south-east of Melbourne and also in Gippsland. At Ballam Park, Frankston, 41 millimetres was recorded to Tuesday morning July 16, the wettest July day there since 46 millimetres in 1974. Other wetter July days at Frankston were 56.7 millimetres in 1952 and 50.3 millimetres in 1891. I used to live in Frankson, very close to Ballam Park, from 1965 to 1976. Scoresby recorded 43.6 millimetres, the wettest July day there since 48 in 1952. Mount Baw Baw took the prize with 116.8 millimetres recorded to Tuesday morning. This was easily the wettest July day in 27 years and the second time this month the wettest July day on record was recorded. The month's total at Mount Baw Baw has reached 303 millimetres, surpassing the record July of 2007 when 279 fell. Interestingly, it was warmer and drier from August to October 2007 over most of Victoria and NSW but although still warmer in both November and December 2007, it was wetter than average with a high frequency of thunderstorms.