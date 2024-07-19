Wodonga complex to support homeless youth well ahead of schedule

A major Wodonga development aiming to reduce youth homelessness and provide education is set to open well ahead of schedule.
The $18.5-million Education First Youth Foyer at Wodonga TAFE is expected to be constructed by mid-February 2025, several months earlier than planned.
Victorian Housing Minister Harriet Shing toured the site on Thursday, July 18, and said such projects were becoming more and more significant to rural and regional Victoria.
"We know that providing wraparound services, and a secure, modern, and fit-for-purpose home is a proven and powerful way to provide vulnerable young people with the opportunity and assistance to transform their lives," she said.
"Whether it's reconnecting with family, returning to education or pursuing a job, it's long-term, whole-person support that's vital in breaking the cycle of disadvantage and the causes of homelessness.
"In rural and regional Victoria, facilities like the Education First Youth Foyers and the partnerships that deliver them are increasingly important.
Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said: "The Education First Youth Foyer in Wodonga is a game-changer for the community, offering young people not just a place to live, but a foundation for an independent future.
"This initiative is a testament to our commitment to tackling youth homelessness head-on."
The youth foyer will provide a home for 40 young people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness.
It is a collaboration between Beyond Housing, Wodonga TAFE, Junction Support Services and Brotherhood of St Laurence.
Beyond Housing will manage tenancies for the youth foyer, with Junction to oversee the services to support the young people residing there.
Wodonga TAFE, which contributed the land for the project, will also offer education and counselling services to ensure residents have pathways to further education.
According to the 2021 Census, there were 543 people experiencing homelessness or living in overcrowded conditions or marginally housed in caravan parks across Wodonga and Albury, one in four of whom are aged between 16 and 24.
Beyond Housing chief executive Celia Adams said the Education First Youth Foyer was a proven model and pointed to the success of the Shepparton equivalent, which has catered for more than 270 young people in the past seven-and-a-half years.
"The Education First Youth Foyers offer much more than just housing. They are nurturing environments that equip young people facing homelessness with the tools to secure a brighter future," she said.
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley emphasised the importance of the initiative.
"As the largest provider of homelessness support services within the region, we see first-hand the effects homelessness can have on a community and welcome the news that the youth foyer is due to be completed earlier than initially projected.
"This innovative program represents a transformative opportunity to create positive pathways for education, employment, and independent living for the youth in our community."
Wodonga TAFE chief executive Phil Paterson said the foyer would be life-changing for Wodonga's youth.
"This project will have such a positive and meaningful impact upon our community, supporting youth through a critical point in their lives, to then build bright and successful futures through independence, education, and employment."
Border-based contractor Premier Building and Construction started the project in October 2023.
