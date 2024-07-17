Driver cut from their badly damaged car after Baranduda crash

A driver has been cut from their vehicle after a crash at Baranduda early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews, including police, firefighters, paramedics and SES volunteers were called to Baranduda Boulevard.
A car lost control about 1.30am and hit a tree during the July 18 incident.
The motorists had to be cut from the heavily damaged vehicle.
They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
More to come.
