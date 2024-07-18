'There was such a need': North East welcomes first 24/7 sensory centre

Australia's first 24/7 sensory studio has launched in the North East.
My Sensory Haven in Wangaratta opened on Friday, July 12, to provide an uninterrupted space with therapy tools and equipment for regulation.
Business owner Sarah Higgins said the inspiration to develop a space close to home came from having children with neurodivergent needs.
"We've been travelling up to Sydney to access a space like this just because there isn't anything around here," she said.
"So we sort of came about it that we need the space for ourselves and realised that there was such a need for other families in similar positions."
The centre allows for one family at a time to access the two rooms, the front area designed for quietness and regulation and a back area filled with therapy play equipment for stimulation.
Everything in the studio is designed to improve vestibular, gross and fine motor skills, including climbing frames, deep-pressure canoes and crash mats, and is based on recommendations from occupational therapists.
Open to both private and NDIS patients, sessions are for one hour at all times of the day and can be accessed by checking in on an app and using a card reader on the door.
"When you're parenting a child that's neurodiverse, you can't always stick to a schedule," Mrs Higgins said.
"Sometimes, you might need to access it just before bed or at 10 o'clock at night in the middle of a meltdown."
The mother-of-four says it is important to provide a space to families that is judgment-free.
"We wanted something a little bit different and it was a bit more personal," she said.
"Because not everyone can access a park, sometimes it's not always safe to either."
The Wangaratta resident has plans to continue to develop the space, including introducing a cloud swing with ten layers of lycra for children to climb through.
Programs will also be delivered, with an 11 to 13-year-old girls group beginning on Monday, July 29, to build social connections and focus on empowerment.
There is no age limit for using the centre, but the equipment is capped at a weight limit.
Mrs Higgins said she is also looking at opening a space in Wodonga.
For more information, visit My Sensory Haven's Facebook page.
