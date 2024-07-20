Belly dancer's shimmering path to body positivity changes perception of art

Samantha Moore has faced a slew of comments her entire life because her body didn't fit the mould for conventional dance.
In the dance world at that time, her figure was not acceptable for performance, so her dream of being a ballet dancer went completely out the window.
Growing up, she dreamed of dancing on big stages but was constantly told she didn't have the right look.
After trying several different dance styles-from ballroom to pole dancing to medieval court, dancing-she turned to belly dancing, an art form that celebrates all body types.
"Like a lot of little girls, I started dancing when I was three," she said.
"I did ballet and jazz, but when I hit puberty, and I started getting big boobs and hips, I was unsuited to dance.
"I didn't have a dancer's body, which a lot of people in their mind see dancers as - tall, slender and athletic but because I didn't have that, I wasn't seen as a dancer."
Ms Moore opened up her studio, Border Bellydance, 12 years ago.
"I saw something in belly dancing when I started more than 22 years ago," she said.
"There are many graceful and elegant moves, and they encourage everybody in the room, no matter what shape or size you are.
"I love everything about it."
Having learnt off her aunt at 19, she had "found my dance".
"I wanted to create that space for other women to find joy in the dance, but also in their bodies too," she said.
"Being a plus-size woman, body positivity is now a big passion of mine."
Ms Moore said body image advertising had changed over the years, and now women of all colours, sizes, shapes, ages, and diversity were becoming accepted.
"It's still there, the pressure of being a certain way and having the perfect body, but it's certainly changing," she said.
"Now it's more of being happy with what you've got.
"It's not just about what your body looks like; it's about what your body is capable of doing and how we can celebrate what it can do."
Ms Moore said body positivity is a journey, one that she has also had to change her perception of.
"It's about acknowledging and making allowances for everyone," she said.
She said a range of people had come to try the dance over the years, from cancer patients to people on fertility journeys or with disabilities.
"We still get a lot of negativity and shame in the industry," she said.
"One of the things we do to change that judgment is by recognising that what is judging us is our brain because we've been influenced by a lifetime of advertising.
"Telling us we aren't good enough."
"The truth is not everyone is going to feel amazing when they try belly dancing, but by creating a community of positivity, self-love and confidence, we can only continue to try," she said.
