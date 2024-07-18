Jindera rising star has an important role to play at AFL grand final

Many people can only dream of being at the MCG on AFL grand final day.
Even fewer get to step on the hallowed turf.
But for Jindera's Jess Maloney, she will have a key role to play on the last Saturday in September.
The Jindera Auskick star will take centre stage to present the winning side with their premiership medallions.
Jessica, a massive Geelong fan, was announced on Friday night, July 19, as the eighth of 11 Auskickers to win a place at the AFL grand final during the Cats' clash against Collingwood at the MCG.
Each winner can nominate a friend to join them, which was Jessica's teammate Grace Lee.
Jessica was interviewed on Channel 7 by former Geelong captain and four-time premiership winner Joel Selwood at half-time as her beloved Cats recorded a 20-point win to move to third on the AFL ladder.
"Joel was my favourite player, but my favourite now is Gary Rohan," she said.
"I've been playing footy for four years.
"I had to put a video in, and I got to play half of the game before I did the interview.
"I'm looking forward to giving them their medals."
She has aspirations to play for Geelong in the AFLW.
Jessica's father, Nathan, a long-time Jindera Auskick committee member and coach, said there has been massive interest from girls in the past two years.
"A girls team was created at Jindera Auskick for the first time in 2023 due to the growing demand," he said.
"A couple of Hume league teams have girls teams now.
"A lot of the girls who were playing Auskick were getting a bit disheartened playing against the boys, so we started the pink group.
"Once they played against themselves, they went ahead leaps and bounds, and we put some of the girls back in the boys groups, and they were showing the boys a thing or two.
"Every now and again, we have a girls against boys game, and the girls win. It's really helped keep the girls interested.
Although Jessica was signed up as a Richmond member by her father when she was born, it turns out she was destined to be a Geelong supporter like her mother, Mel.
Jessica loves the Cats so much she's always wearing the club merchandise and asks for new Geelong gear every Christmas and birthday.
When the Jindera Public School student isn't kicking a footy or watching the Cats play, she loves to bake and make crafts and gave Selwood a sample of her homemade chocolate chip cookies during the interview.
"She's a junior CWA member and she wins awards for her cooking and jewellery making," Mr Maloney said.
Mrs Maloney said it would be a three-day trip for Jessica.
"They go down on Thursday for an awards night, which is a red carpet event, and they announce the Auskicker of the Year, and they go in the grand final parade on Friday," she said.
"It's a $5000 prize and coaching by Nick Daicos and Katie Brennan."
Jessica will be the second Auskick player to represent Jindera in as many years after Molly Ginnivan was on the AFL's biggest stage in 2022.
