16 jobs created as work begins on $73 million wastewater plant project

Work has begun on a $73.9 million North East wastewater plant project which will reuse waste to generate energy that can be used on-site or fed back into the grid.
Some work began on the Wodonga Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade last week, but construction was officially launched on Thursday, July 18.
Victorian Water Minister Harriet Shing said the upgrade would support Wodonga and surrounding areas with reliable sewer services as the population grows to an estimated 90,000 in the next 25 years.
The project will double the plant's wastewater treatment capacity and is expected to create 16 full-time jobs with more than 50 tradespeople and suppliers to be involved over the two-year construction phase.
Another $30 million will also deliver new sewage pump stations, gravity sewers, rising mains and detention tanks.
"This project will make sure Wodonga has the water it needs as it grows," Ms Shing said. "This not just an upgrade - it's a leap towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the region."
"I look forward to seeing the upgrade once complete in early 2026."
Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the plant would be a self-sustaining facility that would "help drive the region's economic and environmental prosperity".
Ms Shing said the facility would be self-sufficient, producing biogas on site to supply power requirements at the plant amounting to about 5,500 MWh per year.
She said combined with the recently constructed nearby solar farm, the treatment plant will transition from being a net user of electricity to a net exporter of electricity.
North East Water managing director Jo Murdoch said the project was an example of integrating sustainable practices into essential services.
"Not only to meet the needs of a growing population, but also reduce energy costs and carbon emissions and create renewable energy sources," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.