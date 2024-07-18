'Modest increase': council endorses pay rise and Australia Day locations

Greater Hume councillors have unanimously endorsed pay rises for themselves after the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal recommended an increase.
Without any debate, all councillors passed a recommendation outlining the fee changes at their meeting on Wednesday, July 17.
At the same meeting, the council also decided on the locations for its Australia Day ceremonies for the next couple of years.
The Remuneration Tribunal recommended a 3.75 per cent increase in the minimum and maximum amounts payable in 2024-25.
The minimum pay for councillors is now $10,220 and the maximum is $18,340.
For the mayor, the minimum amount is $16,330 and the maximum, $39,350.
From July 1, Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn will be paid $29,981 per annum, of which $4787 will be paid to deputy mayor Annette Schilg.
Councillors will receive $13,742 per annum.
Additionally, all councillors will receive a superannuation contribution equal to 11.5 per cent of their pay.
Councillor Ian Forrest described the pay rise as a "modest increase".
"I'd like to think moving forward this will attract more people to be interested in becoming councillors," he said.
Meanwhile, the council received two requests to host next year's Australia Day event with Jindera Recreation Ground and Henty Memorial Park getting the green light.
Jindera last hosted the event in 2018, and Henty in 2017, with Wymah hosting Australia Day last year.
The council unanimously agreed to host the 2025 Australia Day celebrations in Henty and the 2026 celebrations in Jindera, without any debate.
