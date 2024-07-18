The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Chilly conditions provide winter wonderland for North East snow-lovers

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated July 18 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Sarah Scully told ACM that more snow was on the way. Picture supplied
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Sarah Scully told ACM that more snow was on the way. Picture supplied

North East snow-lovers are making the most of this year's blustery winds and cooler conditions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.