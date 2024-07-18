Chilly conditions provide winter wonderland for North East snow-lovers

North East snow-lovers are making the most of this year's blustery winds and cooler conditions.
Falls Creek and Mount Hotham have had more than 20cm of snow fall this week, with more expected to fall this weekend due to a strong cold front crossing south-eastern Australia on Friday, July 19 and into Saturday, July 20.
Astra Falls Creek proprietor Rosy Seaton said it was a slow start to the season, but with the help of "exceptional snow-making conditions", Falls Creek was getting plenty of natural snow to top up the artificial snow on the ground.
"The whole mountain and all-terrain should be open by the weekend," she said.
Ms Seaton said one of the exciting things about this season was the significant increase in car parking.
"We say farewell to closures due to the lack of parking for day trippers," she said.
"And we welcome all guests from the local region that want to ski and board."
Falls Creek senior mountain operations manager John Palmer said he was looking forward to guests experiencing the winter wonderland at Falls Creek.
"Our grooming team is working overtime to prepare our runs for skiing and boarding," he said.
"We want to ensure our guests can experience the best possible snow conditions all winter long."
He said the team was improving and increasing their offerings.
"The Falls Creek family is excited to welcome guests to our beautiful ski-in, ski-out alpine village," he said.
