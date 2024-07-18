The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver flees after almost crashing into two cars near fatal crash scene

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 18 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers examine the dumped unregistered Ford Falcon on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road at Allans Flat on Thursday morning. The driver fled after almost hitting other vehicles. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police officers examine the dumped unregistered Ford Falcon on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road at Allans Flat on Thursday morning. The driver fled after almost hitting other vehicles. Picture by Blair Thomson

Motorists have had a lucky escape after an out-of-control driver crossed onto the wrong side of a major road and almost crashed into oncoming cars, with the motorist fleeing the scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.