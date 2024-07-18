Driver flees after almost crashing into two cars near fatal crash scene

Motorists have had a lucky escape after an out-of-control driver crossed onto the wrong side of a major road and almost crashed into oncoming cars, with the motorist fleeing the scene.
Thursday morning's incident occurred at almost the exact spot as a crash eight days earlier that claimed the life of Wodonga man Peter Hastings, 18.
Emergency workers were called to the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road at Allans Flat, near Glass Track, about 8.30am on July 18.
An unregistered Ford Falcon, which appeared to have been modified to carry a wheelchair, almost hit a dark blue Mazda and dark blue Toyota while travelling towards Wodonga.
Motorists had to take evasive action as the northbound car crossed double lines, hit a drainage area, and continued for several hundred metres before coming to a stop.
Raquel Wright, who was driving with her one-year-old niece in her Mazda, said she saw the oncoming Ford go off the side of the road.
"It just happened so quickly," she said.
"Then when we've gotten up here, there's no driver.
"We're OK.
"There was actually no one hurt thankfully, but it's just quite scary."
Ms Wright only had to take minor evasive action but said the blue Toyota driver was closer to being crashed into.
"I was just in a panic," Ms Wright said.
"It was scary, it's never happened to me before."
Police examined the offender's vehicle and could be seen removing documents from the car.
The vehicle's registration expired on Wednesday.
It's unclear if the driver ran off or if they were picked up in another vehicle.
The fleeing driver from Thursday's incident coincidentally dumped the unregistered Ford at the same site where Mr Hastings' car fatally crashed into another vehicle on July 10.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
