Disability worker warns of 'serious fall if someone walked into that mess'

A disability support worker says she would back any moves to axe Albury's e-scooter trial, especially after seeing an "accident waiting to happen" in the CBD on Wednesday, July 17.
The longtime Albury resident said she had seen e-scooters dumped all over Albury but was astonished to see a pile of the vehicles toppled on the corner of David and Dean streets at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.
She had taken one of her disabled clients to an ice cream shop on David Street when she came across the scooters splayed across the footpath.
"Another lady and her toddler came along to help set them right, but my client - and many other people who are visually impaired - would have gone for a serious fall if they walked into that mess," the woman, who declined to be named, said.
The woman was echoing the sentiments of Thurgoona physiotherapist Daniel Searle who said visually impaired people like himself, those in wheelchairs and others with mobility issues were constantly having their access obstructed.
"The biggest problem I've had so far is the dumping of scooters just being left on footpaths, they are big barriers when they are dumped on their side," Mr Searle said in January.
"They take up the entire footpath and present a massive trip hazard. I obviously don't know they are there and I can no longer walk on the footpath anticipating that I should have a clear and safe line of travel."
The disability worker, who provided the picture (top) to The Border Mail, said she believed the scooters were "not necessary for Albury".
"There is public transport available and we're concerned about drunk people being tempted to use them in a dangerous manner, then dump them anywhere - they don't care," she said.
"That pile of scooters on David Street - whether it was drunk people or maybe just kids bored on the school holidays - they just think it's fun to push them over and leave them in the way of people.
"Whenever I see people ride those scooters, they seem to be thinking, well, this is a fun thing to do, we're out, we've had a few drinks, let's jump on one of these scooters and have a little bit of a bit of a fun moment - but it's going to end in tragedy."
On December 15, 300 purple Beam scooters were switched on for a 12-month trial involving the company, the council and Transport for NSW.
