'A place of remembrance': play and fitness equipment at Memorial Bowl sparks debate

An Albury resident and a World War II widow believe council plans to put a playground and fitness equipment inside the Memorial Bowl will take away from its respectful atmosphere.
Albury Council endorsed the $1.2 million World War II Memorial Bowl Master Plan on June 15, 2021, which was developed in collaboration with the RSL Albury Sub-Branch and through a "have your say" community engagement process.
The plan includes:
Albury resident Joanne Diver has raised concerns about council plans to place play and fitness equipment, not off to the side, but inside the memorial.
"It is a war memorial, not a space for playground or exercise equipment to be stuffed inside the Memorial Bowl," she said.
"There's this atmosphere around the place which might be in jeopardy if this happens.
"There is already a playground there, right next to the War Memorial Bowl. It needs updating, but not moving it into the centre of the war memorial."
"I just think council are making a mistake."
During the community engagement process, Albury Council received 32 responses through its "have your say" page, with the vast majority being in support of the project, with only two responses objecting to the play and fitness equipment.
"I think the simple nature of the 'bowl' is symbolic and believe that this is how it was probably meant to be," one response reads.
"I wouldn't like to see it cluttered up with swings etc. It's a place of remembrance and if you stand on the stage space in the middle, your voice echoes. It's a place of reflection."
David Costello, Albury council's service leader of city landscapes, said the detailed design process is currently being finalised and the project is anticipated to go to tender for construction shortly.
"The initial community consultation process included promotion through council's website, social media, Border Mail community notices, stakeholder meetings and letters to surrounding residents," he said.
"The draft master plan was also subject to a 28-day public exhibition process, prior to its adoption by council.
"The local RSL Albury Sub-Branch have been a very strong supporter of the project since its inception, with the RSL receiving regular project updates and being eager to see the project completed."
However, Ms Diver believes that sentiments may have changed since 2021 and that another round of community engagement should be employed before construction begins later this year.
"It's been a long time between when the plans were first on show in 2020-2021 and now construction," she said.
"I think they need to be put out for review again, particularly as I feel that there wasn't enough consultation at the time."
One nearby resident who wasn't consulted is Maralyn Gregory, a World War II widow who has lived in Affleck Street for 60 years.
"I'm very unhappy about it and don't understand why it can't be left as a commemorative space," she told The Border Mail.
"Playgrounds and fitness equipment would take away from the reverence of the space."
However, Albury RSL president Graham Docksey said the upgrade will enhance the memorial.
"My members are 100 per cent behind the idea because it's going to enhance the memorial with new plaques," he said.
"We've already got those ready to go into place. One's going to talk about what happened in Albury in the period of 1939 to 1945 during the war. Not many people know about that.
"There's going to be another two plaques for the 2/23rd Battalion formed in Albury in August 1940 from a number of local people.
"It's all going to be cleaned up and enhanced. It's just wasting away at the moment, it needs to be refurbished."
Regarding the playground and exercise equipment, Mr Docksey said it won't take away from the respectful atmosphere.
"This will have a children's play area and will be covered," he said.
"There will be an exercise area there so people can stretch, rest, or whatever, and it'll be covered also. It will not take it away from the memorial. It does not belong to any particular person. It belongs to the community."
