The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A place of remembrance': play and fitness equipment at Memorial Bowl sparks debate

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 18 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury resident Joanne Diver believes a proposed playground and fitness equipment at Albury's WWII Memorial Bowl will take away from the respectful atmosphere. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury resident Joanne Diver believes a proposed playground and fitness equipment at Albury's WWII Memorial Bowl will take away from the respectful atmosphere. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury resident and a World War II widow believe council plans to put a playground and fitness equipment inside the Memorial Bowl will take away from its respectful atmosphere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.