The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Docherty set to produce the ace up his sleeve against the Tigers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 18 2024 - 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Power will be out to claim the massive scalp of Osborne on the weekend who have so far only lost one match this season.
The Power will be out to claim the massive scalp of Osborne on the weekend who have so far only lost one match this season.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS WITH KYLE DOCHERTY

Q: Have you got an opinion whether the Hume league finals series should be a top-five or top-six format?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.