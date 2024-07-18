Docherty set to produce the ace up his sleeve against the Tigers

Q: Have you got an opinion whether the Hume league finals series should be a top-five or top-six format?
A: If forced to choose, I would say that the top-five is the fairest system. I feel the biggest flaw in the top-six system is that the minor premier gets the same reward as the second-placed side. I feel the side that finishes on top should have an advantage over the rest.
Q: It's a cruel blow to both George Sandral and the club to lose him to a third ruptured ACL?
A: You have to feel for George who was playing some solid football in the midfield and it was a big blow. But being the bloke he is, George still wants to have as big an impact as possible off the field in a coaching capacity and help us be a bit more dynamic with our rotations.
Q: Do you subscribe to the theory that if you can't make top-two but guaranteed a finals berth that you rest players with any niggles because it doesn't matter if you finish from third to sixth?
A: Personally, we don't want to flirt with our form and have a couple of big weeks ahead against other finals contenders. So we will be doing everything possible to win and picking our best side each week. If blokes are right to play they play, if they are injured then they will miss out.
Q: It's no secret that Osborne has got its fair share of stars but which match-up is causing you the biggest headache in the lead-up?
A: Everyone raves about Connor Galvin and he is the premier midfielder in the competition. Connor is super dangerous around the stoppages and really smart with his spreading pattern away from the stoppage and we will be putting some work into stopping his influence.
Q: Prized recruit Rohan Heasley has only played one match so far this season. Can we expect to see the star midfielder again this season?
A: Rohan will play this week which is a huge boost to our midfield stocks and he will be right for the rest of the season which was music to my ears when he told me recently.
ROUND 13
Saturday, July 20
Henty v Billabong Crows
Osborne v CDHBU
Jindera v Howlong
Lockhart v Culcairn
RWW Giants v Magpies
Brock-Burrum v Holbrook
The Power sit third with an 8-4 record yet their only win against another top-six side was against Holbrook in round 3 with the Brookers having won nine-straight since the surprise loss. The inclusion of Rohan Heasley will help their cause but the Tigers rarely lose at home.
Verdict: Osborne by 39 points
