Sparks set to fly over scooters and strip club

Scooters and a strip club are set to dominate the agenda when Albury councillors meet on Monday night.
The plight of a woman who was seriously injured after crashing an e-scooter while intoxicated has spurred Darren Cameron to call for Albury's Beam trial to be axed.
Cr Cameron has issued a notice of motion to be heard at the council meeting on July 22, telling Ted Howes "they're very unpopular, and we should get rid of them".
At the time of writing, 73 per cent of Border Mail readers agreed with the Lavington-based Labor councillor.
Also on Monday, Albury councillors will weigh up whether to approve or reject a proposed strip club for the city's CBD.
Council planners have recommended the development application for Emberz - opposite the police station - be approved.
As this was written, 54 per cent of Border Mail readers were in favour of the strip club with 46 per cent against it.
