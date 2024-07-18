Police continue to investigate Walbundrie shooting, man's death

Police continue to investigate the domestic violence-related shooting of a woman in Walbundrie and the self-harm death of the gunman.
Ron Wilson, 68, shot a 51-year-old woman outside her rental property on Renella Road at Walbundrie on Tuesday, July 16.
The 51-year-old victim suffered a hand injury at the front fence of the rural property.
The shooting occurred at 8.35am and Wilson's body was found in a white car near Kings Bridge Road at Culcairn at 11.45am.
A crime scene was also established at a property on Walla Walla Road at Gerogery, which is believed to be Wilson's residence.
The shooting victim, who is married and works as a cleaner, has lived at the Walbundrie property for about two years.
The 51-year-old was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.
Nobody else is being sought over the incident.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
