Confidence is key as Kelly shoots for Hoppers' success this season

Another season of Ovens and Murray A-grade netball has meant another opportunity to take it up a notch for Lily Kelly.
After debuting in the Hoppers' senior side in 2023, the talented goaler is now leading the way as one of the most accurate shooters in the competition.
"I definitely feel more confident," Kelly said.
"I think last year there was a lot of adjusting to what other defenders were doing and adjusting to them all being taller than me, compared to in juniors."
The 18-year-old converted 31 goals from 34 attempts to average over 91 per cent in North Albury's recent loss to her former club Wodonga Raiders, while she's averaging a strike rate of 86 per cent for the season.
When she's not with the Hoppers, Kelly also travels to Melbourne for Casey Demons' development pathways program in the hopes of one day fulfilling her Victorian Netball League dream.
"Hopefully next year or in the next couple of years, to make the VNL would be great," she said.
But she admits she doesn't have to look far to find role models at North Albury.
"Em (Browne) tried to get me for two years to come across from Raiders," Kelly said.
"Everyone knows she's a great netballer, and getting to know her, she's just an amazing person and so easy to get along with.
"It's made coming into A-grade much easier."
North Albury is shaping up as a serious finals contender this season, currently sitting in fifth place, two games clear of Myrtleford in sixth.
"I think all of us this year just want to make finals," Kelly said.
"The end of last year was really good for North Albury's A-grade and I think we just took a lot of confidence from how we finished last year into this year.
"Hopefully we make finals, and then anything's possible."
The Hoppers face the Tigers this weekend.
