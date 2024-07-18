Yarrawonga guns were asked if they would put their hand up to coach

Yarrawonga superstar Leigh Masters has confirmed he would like to coach at senior level.
The premiership-winning Ovens and Murray Football League club is looking for a coach after Steve Johnson confirmed last week he would step down after this season, citing uncertainty over whether he will be living in the region.
It must be stressed The Border Mail directly asked Masters and team-mate Leigh Williams if they would be interested in applying for the position. Neither went chasing the publicity.
"I'm obviously coaching the under-18s at the moment and loving that," Masters said.
"At some stage, I would like to coach (seniors); the question is when that is, I suppose."
The 32-year-old won the O and M's Morris Medal in 2022 and is clearly one of the league's top players of the modern era.
However, a handful of injuries restricted the gun defender in 2023 and early this season, but he's back to his best after a series of sizzling recent displays.
Coincidentally, Williams was considered the league's second-best player in 2022, behind Masters, but he, too, failed to recapture his best form over the next 18 months.
But the 34-year-old has also roared back and is again looking incredibly dangerous heading towards finals.
"I've done a lot of work with the juniors when I was at Norwood (in Melbourne), I've been an assistant coach at my previous club, but I don't know what direction the club wants to go," he replied when asked if he would consider coaching the club.
If Yarrawonga decides to look internally for its next coach or co-coaches, it has a host of seasoned campaigners, including on-ball siblings Harry and Willie Wheeler, along with former Calton player Michael Gibbons.
The ladder leaders are home to winless Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
