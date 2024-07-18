Arrests made as part of investigation into Finks bikie stabbing in Albury

Police have charged 11 people in a cross-Border operation after a Finks bikie was stabbed in public during a broad daylight attack.
Miller, who was only recently released from a Victorian jail to attend a Melbourne rehab clinic, suffered stab wounds to his leg and back and remains in hospital.
Police launched Strike Force Uibque after the stabbing, with Albury and Wodonga officers joined by specialist anti-bikie police from both states to investigate the incident.
Investigators have seized two stolen cars, heroin, ice, GHB, and ammunition during search warrants.
NSW officers made seven arrests and laid 12 charges, while Victorian police made four arrests.
Albury officers raided a Moore Street home in Lavington on Monday, July 15.
They arrested a 34-year-old man and seized drugs, two nunchuckus and stolen car plates.
Two Holden SS Commodores worth about $80,000 were seized.
A 31-year-old West Wodonga woman was charged with ice trafficking and possession, car theft, handling stolen goods, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime, and heroin, speed, GHB and marijuana possession.
She will face the Wodonga court on October 8.
A 25-year-old Wodonga man was also charged with car theft and handling stolen goods, and will face Wodonga court on October 1, while a Gapsted man faces charges of ammunition and GHB possession.
A 29-year-old West Wodonga woman was also placed on a drug diversion for possessing ice and a poison.
The investigation remains ongoing.
It's believed nobody has charged over the stabbing of Miller.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
